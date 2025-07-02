Transfer insider claims Brazilian winger wants Gunners switch

The Eberechi Eze transfer bombshell briefly had Gooners concerned about Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo. It was initially thought that the Gunners had moved on from the Real Madrid winger, with Eze framed as a potential alternative.

However, David Ornstein swiftly dispelled those rumours, revealing that Arsenal’s interest in the Crystal Palace playmaker would not impact their plans to sign a winger.

Whether or not the 27-year-old arrives, Mikel Arteta still intends to bring in a left winger and Arsenal have reported submitted a big offer Eze.

Amid those assurances, Gooners will be buoyed by the latest revelation linking Rodrygo to Arsenal.

Rodrygo has made up his mind

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Rodrygo has finally decided to leave Real Madrid. His frustrations over limited game time during the Club World Cup are believed to have played a key role in that decision.

“From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave,” said Bailey.

While the Brazilian is ready to move on, Arsenal view him as a dream signing and have positioned themselves as his preferred destination.

Despite the hefty price tag, the North Londoners appear more than willing to make the deal happen.

“I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target. Everything points towards him leaving, and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go,” Bailey added.

Arsenal ready to meet Rodrygo’s demands

Keen to reinvent himself, Rodrygo could find that opportunity on Arsenal’s left flank, with sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly ready to push the deal through.

“Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take, around £75 million. They’re aware of his wage demands, and none of that has put them off,” Bailey concluded.

Rodrygo could offer the same spark on the left that Bukayo Saka brings on the right, an ideal balance for Arteta’s evolving project. If this move materialises, it, plus the striker swoop, could be the final piece in Arsenal’s attacking puzzle.

We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners. Is Arsenal’s summer transfer window finally hotting up?

