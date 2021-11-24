Transfer insider confirms Arsenal has attempted to sign Serie A goal machine

Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic and says the Gunners are the only club to have attempted to sign him.

The striker is arguably the most sought after in Europe right now, and the Gunners want him in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arteta has bolstered his midfield and defence, but his team still lacks a ruthless goal-scorer.

That description fits Vlahovic, and reports have linked the Serbian striker with a move to the Emirates.

Several European clubs also want to sign him, including Juventus, who beat the Gunners to the signature of Manuel Locatelli in the summer.

However, Arsenal is not intimidated by the other big-name clubs that want to sign him, and the Gunners have made their interest known, according to Di Marzio.

But he insists the player’s entourage is refusing to talk with them.

He said, as quoted by Fiorentina.it: “In the summer there were a couple of concrete offers, with Atletico Madrid on pole. But Commisso imposed himself also hoping that Vlahovic would renew his contract. But the demands of the agents have been higher and higher not to renew.

“In June, someone like Vlahovic, even if one year from the deadline, could be worth as much as 50 million. In my opinion Juventus will make an attempt in June . To date, only Arsenal have come forward but Vlahovic’s agents have not even answered the phone.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has done very well with the players he has signed for Arsenal so far.

In Vlahovic, he is targeting a striker that can finish the chances his team creates.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been missing too many chances.

Vlahovic can guarantee up to 20 league goals per season if he takes his Serie A form to the Premier League.