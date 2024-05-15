Transfer insider says Arsenal is already in talks to sign Newcastle star

Bruno Guimaraes remains the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal. Which club would not want to have him in their squad?

The Brazilian has been in fantastic form for Newcastle United since he moved to the Premier League, and he is one of the top midfielders in Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s side is keen on ensuring that they improve their team every summer, and Guimaraes could become their next big-money buy.

Newcastle is an ambitious club, and they have no plans to lose their most important players, so they will probably not make it easy for Arsenal to sign him.

But that does not mean they can stop him from leaving, especially because he now has a release clause.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the Brazilian and revealed that the Gunners are already in contact with his entourage.

He said to Caught Offside:

“As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes has been one of the finest midfielders in England since he moved to the Premier League, and he will be a good signing for us.

However, we need to act fast to sign him if we are serious because he has other suitors who may be plotting a move as well.

