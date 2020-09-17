Transfer is “complicated” player and buyer wants the move

Lucas Torreira’s move from Arsenal to Torino is being made complicated by the Italian side’s proposal to sign the midfielder, according to Tuttosport, via Star Sports.

Torreira is set to be sacrificed by Arsenal in this transfer window as they look to bring in the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, and he will be smart to leave if he truly cares about playing football.

The Gunners want £22 million from his sale and Torino is keen to land him.

The Italians are looking to get him on a loan deal for the season with the option of making the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The report claims that Torino’s loan bid is complicated, and that is making their offer tough to accept.

The Italians want to pay for the loan move, but making the deal permanent is dependent on some objectives that will “include qualifying for the Europa League, registering a specific number of appearances, goals and assists, and receiving a certain amount of international call-ups.”

Apart from the loan fee, the amount payable to make the transfer permanent will depend on him meeting the demands of those clauses and that is holding up the deal.

One good thing is that both the player and the Italian side are prepared to enter the new season together as partners.