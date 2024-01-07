Transfer news: Arsenal Women 20 year olds, Gio & Kuhl, could go out on loan deals

On Saturday, it was reported that Noelle Maritz , who joined Arsenal from Wolfsburg in 2020, had left for Aston Villa. The Swiss international was a significant player for Arsenal a few years ago, so her departure is bittersweet. However, many expect her departure to make way for the arrival of US international Emily Fox , so I guess her departure does not expose Arsenal’s defense.

Aside from Maritz, as per Arseblog ‘s Tim Stillman, two other Arsenal youngsters, Gio Queiroz and Katherine Kuhl, both 20 years old, could leave on loan deals.

Katherine Kuhl, on the other hand, has been unable to break into the Arsenal lineup. The midfield is definitely Arsenal’s strongest position. Kyra Cooney-Cross, Victoria Pelova, Kim Little, and Lia Walti are all options ahead of her.

Kuhl is a fantastic midfielder, and Jonas Eidevall has stated that he feels awful not playing her more.

“For me, Ke has all the attributes in order to be a great Arsenal player. She’s so comfortable on the ball; she’s so comfortable operating in small spaces; and her work rate is phenomenal. She can cover so much distance,” said Eidevall, as per Arsenal.com

“Where I think she has improved a lot is with her decision-making, knowing what to do with the ball, and finding when it’s good to have a forward pass.

“One thing I say with Ke is that she’s such a good trainer. I think sometimes you see how people apply themselves in training day in, day out, and you know that’s a blueprint for becoming a really successful football player. She definitely follows that book.”

Having said that, it will be beneficial for Kuhl and Gio to leave and play frequently for their development. Knowing that they are our Gunner’s future should warm your heart.

What do you think of the developments in this transfer window so far Gooners?