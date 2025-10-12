Transfer plan could pay off as former Gunner targeted for January move

Arsenal could stand to benefit from a transfer plan they made over a year ago, involving former young Gunner Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Since the club decided to seriously invest in the Hale End academy, it has become an incredible asset. The academy has produced a conveyor belt of talent that has continuously supplied the first team with quality players for many years. The Gunners have also sold some of these academy graduates in multi-million-pound deals, representing 100 per cent profit on the books.

Arsenal could profit again from Hale End

Arsenal could soon receive another cash injection for a player they sold just over a year ago. Brooke Norton-Cuffy, 21, left the club to join Genoa in 2024 following loan spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry, and Millwall.

The full-back has settled in Italy nicely since his move. After making just 14 appearances in his debut campaign, he has featured more regularly this season, already playing seven times for Patrick Vieira’s struggling Genoa side.

Crucially, Norton-Cuffy is beginning to attract attention despite his limited exposure. Reports in Italy claim Juventus are monitoring him closely amid their search for a new right wing-back.

As per Football London, Arsenal inserted a “sizable sell-on fee” when they sold the youngster to the Serie A club, meaning they could reap the rewards if Juventus make a move in January. The Turin giants may also have an advantage in negotiations, with Genoa Sporting Director Marco Ottolini widely expected to join Juventus in the coming weeks.

Norton-Cuffy thriving in Italy

Norton-Cuffy has enjoyed his time in Serie A and recently revealed his happiness at moving to Italy to develop his defensive abilities.

In a recent interview he said:

“I wanted to come here, play and experience a new style of football, experience a new culture and put myself outside what I’d say is my comfort zone, because I could have easily stayed in England and played for an English team. But I said: ‘Let me try the challenge abroad. Let me learn a new culture’. The Italian league is known for its defensive abilities, structure, and style of play. So I said: ‘Let me come and improve on my defensive side of the game, but also show what I can do going forward and bring my own style to this league.’”

This story is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Benjamin Kenneth

