Transfer window could be a disaster for Arsenal if they are not careful

Aubameyang and Mari transfer situations a huge test for Arsenal board.

There was a time in this transfer window when it appeared that it would pass without Arsenal doing any business or having any effect on the team. That could easily change in just a couple of days time.

I have been watching Sky Sports morning transfer window, I have the BBC transfer page on, I have NewsNow and Google News feeds going and constant news filtering through from Twitter and other social media and there are two scenarios that could actually happen.

One is that the Pablo Mari deal is starting to look unlikely and the other is that Arsenal could actually lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Now, if both of those were to happen, no Mari and lose Auba, then it would end up being a disastrous transfer window for Arsenal in my opinion.

Losing Auba in this transfer window did not even register on my radar. In all honesty, I do expect him to go in the summer, he shows no sign at all of signing a new contract and I have come to accept that but not this month.

The defensive situation at Arsenal is reaching a crisis point, I believe it would be the height of negligence if the board fails to strengthen the centre half position and if it turns out it was over a million pounds that the Mari deal fell through then the board need to answer some serious questions.

I am in no way saying that the Mari deal will definitely not happen or that Aubameyang will definitely leave this week but I am saying that based on what I have read and watched today, that both scenarios are very much possible.

Going to be a nervous few days and I will not pass judgement on the board just yet, not until the clock strikes 11 pm on Friday evening. Hopefully, they will do the right thing and not allow the team to be weakened. That is not supposed to be the point of a transfer window.