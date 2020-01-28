Transfer window could be a disaster for Arsenal if they are not careful

Aubameyang and Mari transfer situations a huge test for Arsenal board.
There was a time in this transfer window when it appeared that it would pass without Arsenal doing any business or having any effect on the team. That could easily change in just a couple of days time.
I have been watching Sky Sports morning transfer window, I have the BBC transfer page on, I have NewsNow and Google News feeds going and constant news filtering through from Twitter and other social media and there are two scenarios that could actually happen.
One is that the Pablo Mari deal is starting to look unlikely and the other is that Arsenal could actually lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Now, if both of those were to happen, no Mari and lose Auba, then it would end up being a disastrous transfer window for Arsenal in my opinion.
Losing Auba in this transfer window did not even register on my radar. In all honesty, I do expect him to go in the summer, he shows no sign at all of signing a new contract and I have come to accept that but not this month.
The defensive situation at Arsenal is reaching a crisis point, I believe it would be the height of negligence if the board fails to strengthen the centre half position and if it turns out it was over a million pounds that the Mari deal fell through then the board need to answer some serious questions.
I am in no way saying that the Mari deal will definitely not happen or that Aubameyang will definitely leave this week but I am saying that based on what I have read and watched today, that both scenarios are very much possible.
Going to be a nervous few days and I will not pass judgement on the board just yet, not until the clock strikes 11 pm on Friday evening. Hopefully, they will do the right thing and not allow the team to be weakened. That is not supposed to be the point of a transfer window.
I agree with all that you are saying admin,I too believe Auba will leave in the summer and I am even more sure that we will miss out on Mari over what is quite honestly a piffling amount of money in this day and age,I have no doubt that our so wondferfully football knowledgable owner and directors will cock this up,because they don’t want to sign a permanent contract and would prefer a loan,I can see why they want to do it that way but honestly just sign him on a two year deal and sell if he doesn’t come up to scratch for god sake.
When I see Arsenal ‘penny pinching’ it makes me feel sick. All those years ago we were a whisker away from Louis Suarez and offered £40,000,001. There is nothing to say about that but f***. Then we pay a reasonable but over the hill Ozil £350,000 a week. Schizoid or Schizoid? Mari is not exactly expensive for a 26 year old who has abou 5 years in front of him. Arsenal are a club who pull the rug from under their own feet and self-harm. With the very inconsistant Mustafi injured now we should be looking to Matviyenko but the Kroenkes are rubbish in America and even more rubbish in the UK. Spend a little Kroenke…a little.