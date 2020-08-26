Trawling the archives… Messi favours Arsenal move?

Lionel Messi is the talk of the town after telling Barcelona that he would like to quit the club, but could Arsenal be his next club?

There is way too much speculation to bring you all the latest gossip surrounding his future, with a number of clubs now linked with his signature, and Barca fans calling for the heads of the board and the club president to resign.

While all of this can be debated, and it will be, my input is that Messi could have told the hierarchy that he would leave unless the president left, but that just isn’t the case.

The BBC reports that Messi has sent the club a fax in order to activate a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave the club on a free transfer, but the issue is that the clause has expired.

June 10 was the deadline for the activation of that clause, but with the football season having been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there could be cause for argument.

While all of this is going on, a number of clubs are working tirelessly behind the scenes to thrash through their finances and come up with their respective offers, in hope of striking a deal for someone who is widely considered the greatest player of all time.

The newspapers are doing the rounds with their rumours on where he could possibly go, and we are being mentioned amongst the limited list of sides.

Five years ago (I know!), the DailyStar reported that Messi was favouring a switch to Arsenal should he quit the club, with London a place that he would like to live.

The report also stated that he would be looking for a huge £600,000 per week wage, but how relative this article could be to his true demands is unknown.

While I don’t for a minute think that we could be about to sign the GOAT, I am allowed to dream aren’t I?

Patrick