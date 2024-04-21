Trent Alexander Arnold aims a dig at Arsenal while discussing Aston Villa game

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to take a dig at Arsenal while explaining why they lost to Aston Villa.

Liverpool and the Gunners are both challenging Manchester City for the title, and before matchweek 32, Arsenal were leading the standings.

Liverpool faced Crystal Palace before Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa, and surprisingly, Liverpool lost the game at home.

That result meant Arsenal could move clear of their Merseyside rivals with a win against Villa hours later.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side also lost at home to Unai Emery’s team and failed to take advantage of Liverpool’s slip.

As a result, both Arsenal and Liverpool finished that weekend behind Manchester City, who reclaimed the top spot by winning their game earlier.

Trent has now been asked about Arsenal’s collapse, and the Liverpool defender said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘If those fixtures were reversed and we played second and Arsenal played first maybe it would have been a different mentality.

‘It all come down to mentality. I think our result played a part in Arsenal’s result.

‘They potentially got too excited and thought this is our chance, this is what we need to do.

‘Maybe they overthought things whereas if us and City both won it made them think, ‘we just need to win’ rather than it being a chance to break away from the pack.

‘None of us have been in a three-horse race, so it’s difficult.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should have beaten Villa in that game, but we have had a good run, and there is still time for us to achieve success this time, although it does not depend on our results again.

