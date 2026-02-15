“Tricky” Madueke impressed with how Arsenal approached Wigan game

Noni Madueke has acknowledged that fixtures against lower league opposition can present unexpected challenges, and he expressed satisfaction with the manner in which Arsenal overcame Wigan in the FA Cup. While the Latics have endured a difficult spell in their domestic campaign, their progress to this stage of the competition has provided a welcome source of encouragement for their supporters.

Wigan approached the contest determined to extend their cup run, aware that such matches offer an opportunity to restore confidence. However, they were confronted by an Arsenal side in outstanding form, boasting some of the most accomplished players in the game and performing strongly in both domestic and European competitions in recent weeks.

Professionalism Proves Decisive

Arsenal recognised the potential risks associated with complacency and ensured they applied themselves with focus and discipline. In high-stakes periods of the season, margins for error are minimal, and the Gunners demonstrated the necessary professionalism from the outset.

All four goals were scored within the opening 30 minutes, effectively placing the result beyond doubt before the interval. With a commanding lead established, Arsenal were able to manage the second half in a controlled manner, reducing the likelihood of any shift in momentum. Their structured approach prevented Wigan from creating situations that might have unsettled the hosts.

Madueke reflected positively on the performance. As reported by Sky Sports, he said, “Very pleased. We were very professional; we had the right intent. Four goals and a clean sheet.

“These games can be tricky if you don’t apply yourself, but that wasn’t the case with us today, so we’re really happy.”

Avoiding Complacency

His comments underline the importance of maintaining standards regardless of the opposition. By combining quality with discipline, Arsenal ensured there were no surprises and progressed comfortably to the next round of the FA Cup.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…