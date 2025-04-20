Trossard admits Arsenal motivated to stop Liverpool winning title this weekend

Leandro Trossard delivered a standout performance as Arsenal cruised to a commanding 4–0 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The Gunners went into the fixture under pressure to secure all three points, knowing that anything less would significantly ease Liverpool’s path to the title.

In recent weeks, Arsenal’s dip in form has been a contributing factor to Liverpool’s strong position at the top of the table. However, despite their setbacks, the Gunners appear fully committed to finishing the season with purpose and professionalism. Their comprehensive win against Ipswich was a reflection of that intent, with Trossard playing a key role in the attacking display.

Speaking after the match, the Belgian international made it clear that the team remains focused on pushing Liverpool all the way. As cited by Premier League Productions, Trossard stated:

“We created a lot of chances. It’s important [for us to prevent Liverpool having the opportunity to win the title today], that’s what we did. We’ll keep going as long as we can.”

Trossard’s remarks encapsulate the mentality within the Arsenal camp as they aim to exert as much pressure as possible on the league leaders. While the odds may no longer be in their favour, there is a clear determination to compete until the final day of the season.

Beyond the implications for the title race, the performance also served as a message to fans and neutral observers alike that Arsenal remain invested in upholding the competitive integrity of the league. In matches like these, the team recognises the importance of delivering committed and high-quality performances, not just for their own ambitions but for the wider spectacle of the Premier League.

If Liverpool are to be crowned champions, Arsenal are making it clear they will need to earn it on the pitch.