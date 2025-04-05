Trossard admits Arsenal started the second half poorly

Leandro Trossard has acknowledged that Arsenal’s poor performance in the second half of their match against Everton ultimately cost them two crucial points. The Gunners had dominated the first half, going into the break with a one-goal lead and fans expected them to build on that advantage after the interval. However, it was Everton who came out stronger in the second half, showing more hunger and determination.

Despite Arsenal’s initial dominance, they were unable to prevent Everton from scoring the equaliser, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, which was a significant setback for the Gunners. This result now leaves Liverpool with the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 14 points, which is a blow to Arsenal’s title aspirations.

Trossard reflected on the disappointing outcome, particularly highlighting the poor start to the second half and the moments that led to Everton’s equaliser. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “I think it’s a pity at the end, we wanted to have the three points. In general, we played well, but how we started the second half wasn’t good enough, how we conceded a penalty and what led to their goal.” He added, “We did not manage the game well and that came back to cost us the points. We have to focus on our next match now and we simply cannot be that poor against Real Madrid.”

The draw against Everton is especially disappointing given the timing, with Arsenal preparing for a crucial upcoming fixture against Real Madrid. A win would have provided them with the perfect momentum heading into that match, but now they must regroup and ensure they do not repeat their second-half mistakes against a formidable opponent like Real Madrid.