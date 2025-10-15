Trossard back among the goals and selected Arsenal international report

Leandro Trossard was among the scorers as Belgium returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Wales. The Red Devils had been frustrated in their previous fixture, being held to a draw at home by North Macedonia. However, their performance against Wales demonstrated that Belgium remain the top team in their group despite some inconsistent form in recent matches.

Arsenal players featured prominently across several international fixtures during this window, contributing to both established and emerging national teams. William Saliba played the full 90 minutes as France were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland in a result that highlighted the unpredictability of international football. Les Bleus required a victory to secure qualification, but Iceland produced a resolute performance on home soil to deny them the win.

Mixed Fortunes for Arsenal Players

Other Arsenal representatives faced challenging outings for their respective teams. Viktor Gyokeres was unable to end his goal drought as Sweden suffered a home defeat to Kosovo. Liverpool’s Alexander Isak, who also started for Sweden, struggled to make a decisive impact, according to Arsenal Media. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri continued his promising form, contributing to England U21’s 1-0 victory over Andorra in a closely contested match. The young midfielder played a pivotal role in helping his side secure a hard-fought win, demonstrating both skill and composure under pressure.

These international fixtures provided an important test for Arsenal players, allowing them to gain valuable experience and maintain match sharpness. The mixed results reflect the competitive nature of international football, with teams often delivering unexpected outcomes despite the quality of their squads.

A Positive Outlook for Arsenal

Overall, the international window can be considered a success for Arsenal, with most of their key players returning to club duties unscathed. This will be reassuring for the Gunners’ coaching staff, who now have their main squad available without injury concerns following their national team commitments. Fans will be encouraged by the contributions of players such as Trossard, Saliba, and Nwaneri, as well as the resilience shown by those who faced tougher results. With all main personnel back fit, Arsenal can approach the next fixtures with confidence, continuity, and depth across their squad.

