Trossard delighted with his first pre-season as an Arsenal player

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal in the January transfer window and quickly became one of the club’s key players during the second half of last season.

The Belgian winger made an instant impact at the Emirates, delivering exceptional performances that contributed to Arsenal’s impressive form, making them one of the in-form teams in Europe.

Trossard’s signing was hailed as one of the best of the last transfer window, as he adapted seamlessly to the Gunners’ style of play, despite not having a pre-season with the club.

Now, the former Brighton player is going through his first pre-season as an Arsenal player, and he is thoroughly enjoying the experience.

After Arsenal’s game against Barcelona, he told the clubs media team:

“That always helps a lot, of course, if you can have a full pre-season with the guys. It’s been an amazing 10 days and like I said we wanted to end on a positive note, we’re happy with that and now we can go back to London. ”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard was in superb form when he joined us in January and the Belgian is one player we certainly are lucky to have in our squad.

Now that he has undergone a proper pre-season with the rest of our squad, we expect him to deliver even better performances for the team next season.

