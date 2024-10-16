Trossard discusses his chances of going into coaching after his playing career

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Most footballers turn to coaching at the end of their careers, and a few of them succeed in that post-playing field.

Arsenal has seen several of their former players become top managers, including their current coach. This is a subject that players often begin to explore as they near the end of their careers, and Leandro Trossard is one of the players who is already contemplating a future in management after retiring from playing.

Currently, he is one of the most reliable attackers at Arsenal, and the Gunners believe he can offer even better performances. Trossard is not too worried about the demands of coaching, and he has now spoken about his future plans once he hangs up his boots.

The Belgian said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“It would be to play attacking football.

“Play nice, offensive football. I’ve learned a lot from the coaches I’ve worked with. I’ve worked with some great coaches and I think I could have some good ideas from them, but I’m not sure if I would do it. Obviously being a head coach is a lot – a lot of work. They spend so much time at the training ground, it’s actually crazy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is a product of working under some of the best coaches in the world as a player and also being mentored by Pep Guardiola as a coach.

He will also welcome any of his players who wants to be his assistant at the end of their playing careers.

