Trossard discusses how Arsenal can defeat Liverpool this weekend

Leandro Trossard acknowledges that Arsenal’s upcoming game against Liverpool this weekend will be challenging, emphasising the need for Arsenal to perform at their very best to secure a victory.

Arsenal is set to visit Anfield, widely recognised as one of the most formidable stadiums for opposing teams. The team is determined to return to London with all three points from this fixture.

However, they are fully aware that winning at Anfield is no easy task, as Liverpool seldom loses at home, and their passionate supporters create a hostile environment for opponents.

Additionally, the Gunners have struggled at Anfield in the league since Jurgen Klopp took charge. While Mikel Arteta has secured victories against Liverpool at the Emirates, Arsenal faces the challenge of improving their record at Anfield, despite making a positive start in their last visit to the ground.

However, they will have to be extraordinarily good to win there and Trossard said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“They (Liverpool) have such a good squad and such a great team, and you can tell how they are evolving this season as well, how well they are doing.

“It is always a really tough place to go to get points from, so we have to be so, so good in the game and on the day to get away with points and, hopefully, the three points.

“I think we are in a good moment now. We had a really good game against Brighton. We have got the momentum going again and we have such a good squad.

“If everyone is at their best, we can beat them there. Obviously, there are numerous factors that can decide a game – but we have to believe in ourselves that we can win there. Hopefully we can do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning at Anfield is not what many clubs can boast of and we are going on a very difficult mission this weekend.

However, just as we defeated Manchester City, we can earn all the points from this fixture.

