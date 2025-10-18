Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to defeat Fulham and go top

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening, a result that sends them four points clear of Liverpool and three ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table. The win further strengthens Arsenal’s position at the top and continues their impressive form this season.
Fulham have traditionally been a difficult opponent for Arsenal, particularly at home, but this campaign demands that the Gunners overcome teams they have struggled against in previous seasons if they are to maintain a genuine title challenge. The players seemed fully aware of that requirement, and despite the recent international break, many of them looked sharp and determined from the start.
Arsenal began the match with confidence, controlling possession and applying constant pressure on the Fulham defence. The Cottagers held their shape well and resisted the early attacks, yet Arsenal’s movement and intensity eventually forced a moment of controversy when they were awarded a penalty. After a review, however, the decision was overturned, leaving the visitors frustrated but still encouraged by their dominance.
That moment served as proof that Arsenal were playing the right way and simply needed to remain patient. Their forward line continued to threaten, while the midfield worked tirelessly to regain possession and control the tempo. Despite these efforts, the first half ended goalless, with Fulham defending resolutely and looking increasingly confident of securing at least a draw on their home ground.
Trossard’s Impact and a Vital Win
The second half required Arsenal to demonstrate their determination and title-winning mentality, and they responded in exactly the right way. Leandro Trossard provided the crucial breakthrough, finishing clinically to give his side the lead they had been working for. The Belgian has once again shown that he could become a decisive player for Arsenal this season if given consistent opportunities.
Fulham did not give up after conceding, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Arsenal’s defence remained organised and composed. The Gunners even looked the more likely to score again as the game progressed. Ultimately, they secured a valuable three points and another clean sheet, which will further boost their confidence heading into the next round of fixtures.
I cannot think of any midfielder who is so balanced (in any league) like Declan. He really played well
A good away win. The highly-cautious play was required, because Marco Silva’s Fulham is a very strong team at their own turf
Magalhaes almost ruined Arteta’s plan by making two misplaced passes in our area, but he redeemed himself in the second half of the game by assisting Trossard. I think he should be the MOTM
Was definitely a penalty, but good effort to close it out. So good to have depth in the squad. Look forward to having King Kai back.
Technically not a pen if the defender touched the ball first, but why it took them so long to come to that is ridiculous.
Yes, but replays post-game show he clearly took Saka’s knee out first with his knee, and went through him to get ball. So wasn’t ball first after all, and also not clear and obvious error.
Thought I saw same thing as well, got through the player to get the ball. I’m yet to see a premier League referee stick to his onfield decision! We won though that’s what matters the most.
Sorry but as Wenger used to say…. I did not see it 😂
Best defence in the world, clean sheet away. Arsenal not scoring enough is a big concern for me, Arteta needs to sort that one out. I thought that was why we brought Gyokores, to get goals against low block. Honestly we will struggle against teams that master set piece defence.
Football these days is your squad has starters and finishers. To me starting Eze and taking him off at 62 minutes is a mess. I want him on from 62 minutes until the final whistle.
If you fed it into a computer which way round gets the most goals, assists and game impact from Eze, I’m sure I’m massively right.
It was a god result because we have just come back from an international waste of space. A bit of a laboured performance and too careful, in some ways. Got out of jail with another set piece. Our lack of open play goals will bite us in the Arsenal, if Arteta can not sort it. It is a big problem, so far not affecting TOO much but you CAN NOT win the league relying on set pieces. Our midfield doesn’t look right, its not functioning as it should. I do think.(and its my opinion) we could/should (probably) had two penalties. The one on Gyokores was a foul anywhere else on the field but it was one of them close calls. Saka for me got hit on the thigh with the defenders leg, before he did win the ball but again a tight call. Maybe both were a penalty but also maybe, they were in that grey area. Still, it didn’t change the result. We have to improve but I hope we will.
Agree on both international waste of space and the Saka penalty. Clearly Knee took Saka’s knee first, then went through him to get ball. So contact first, and not clear and obvious error.
Saka’s pen not one IMO
Gyokores one was for me ,if he had gone down at the first touch it was would have been stone wall,but he was honest for a second then dived .
I was agreeing with you until you said he dived, as he clearly stumbled with his momentum after trying to stay on his feet.
Correct.. no dive and would have been a penalty if he had gone down
He is still learning the league and I thought did a pretty good job again and will come good
Saka on and off for me same as Trossard…both trying. celevr tricks and would be interesting to see how many times they lost the ball
Fulham have beaten us consistently recently so it’s a great 3 points away from home !
it´s always Trossard !! Eze was poor imo. Victor works his
socks off . Gabriel was shaky in the first half.. the team is
a bit nervous, but 3 points in the bag .and no injuries ..
beat AM on tuesday and we are in 7th.heaven.
No arguing with the three points. Can we play much worse? I’ll put it down to “the international waste of space”. Timber, Trossard, Eze, Gyokeres and Zubamendi were average. Did Merino get a touch after he came on?
I think a lot of tired legs… pointless Internationals and more to come next month again!
For me this could easily have been a good game for Merino to playbupfront and Gyokeres off thr bench and he has a lot of miles in his legs plus played twice for Sweden
But overall always seemed in control and never really got out of 2nd gear.
Be good to see Dowman or Nwaneri last 10 mins but we need the 2 goal cushion
3 bogey teams to us in the past 2 seasons has been beaten this season. Newcastle, West Ham, Fulham. Long may it continue.
This is a sign that we might just make a difference this season.
Unto Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Emirates. I hope we get a win.
Gyokeres has a heavy first touch. He needs to work on that and get better on how he controls the ball. The fast paced high pressure premier league seems to be affecting him.
I’m glad that we are winning though. But we still need more goals to strengthen our hold on the 1st position.
Good solid all round performance, if not a spectacular performance.
We got the win and three points and that was what the manager and players set out to do.
As for the penalties, the Saka one was nailed on, simply because it’s plain to see that the defender made contact with Saka before the ball – but I’m told that these incidents even themselves out over the season.
By my reckoning, we’re already owed two penalties – today’s and the Newcastle one – and that’s before even a quarter of the season has gone.
Thought the referee had a good game, despite that Saka penalty decision.
Gyokeres is a real handful out there and I’m sure the goals will come.
What a test we will have next weekend against Palace!!
Agree on the ref and penalty Ken. Straight up VAR error. It’s 100% clear he took Saka’s knee with his knee first, before getting contact with the ball, then went through Saka for full ball contact. Ref was right in the first place, if nothing else no clear and obvious error by ref, but for me clear and obvious VAR error. Could have been consequential.
For me VAR should have a time limit. If its not ‘clear and obvious ‘ after 30 seconds they must be told to stop.
It would be interesting to have stats also to see how many decisions VAR gets right…not on the day but after review by independent body. .. I can’t see any benefit myself based on the silly rules for when they zab and cannot be used and each VAR can judge differently which is just wrong
Saka was taken down, but I believe that was not a penalty, things happen so fast in the playground that u cannot control such occurrences, fair play.
the penalties incidents again show the inconsistency in referee decisions in similar previous offences(curiously mostly in our disfavor)
Webb clearly explained that getting the ball but following through and wiping the player out is a penalty offence, the saliba headclash vs Brighton but apparently not when it’s an Arsenal player who’s fouled, Saka today and Gyokeres vs Newcastle. In both situations the player would have still gotten the ball after defender made contact if they weren’t taken out.
Secondly by denying us a penalty for the Gyokeres foul today, they are penalising honest players who try to stay on their feet and encouraging a diving culture. If Gyokeres drops dead when 1st touched that’s a stonewall penalty, you know Salah or B.silva or Bruno would have dived like they were shot immediately after contact.
When I first saw the Saka penalty incident I thought it was a penalty, but on seeing the replay I changed my mind. If that had been given against us I would be fuming.
How on earth a penalty wasn’t given when a Fulham player put his arm around the neck of Gyokeres and hauled him down late in the second half I’ll never know.
Three points keeps us top of the PL. Let’s keep it going.
On the bright side we have come through a really difficult 8 matches top of the league. Some people aren’t registering the massive improvement in terms of pts collected we have done in these fixtures compared to past seasons.
23/24 – 10 pts
24/25- 9 pts
25/26 – 16 pts(Leeds excluded)
our last 3 matches alone we had 5 DEFEATS and 1 draw in the last 2 seasons, this seasons 3 Wins
Good win but the performance was not great.
Eze is better as 10 LW I keep saying.
Nwaneri should be involved.
Foul on saka was no pen
But saka was brilliant today, man of d match.
Gyokeres hmm I’ll hold ma thought now