Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to defeat Fulham and go top

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening, a result that sends them four points clear of Liverpool and three ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table. The win further strengthens Arsenal’s position at the top and continues their impressive form this season.

Fulham have traditionally been a difficult opponent for Arsenal, particularly at home, but this campaign demands that the Gunners overcome teams they have struggled against in previous seasons if they are to maintain a genuine title challenge. The players seemed fully aware of that requirement, and despite the recent international break, many of them looked sharp and determined from the start.

Arsenal began the match with confidence, controlling possession and applying constant pressure on the Fulham defence. The Cottagers held their shape well and resisted the early attacks, yet Arsenal’s movement and intensity eventually forced a moment of controversy when they were awarded a penalty. After a review, however, the decision was overturned, leaving the visitors frustrated but still encouraged by their dominance.

That moment served as proof that Arsenal were playing the right way and simply needed to remain patient. Their forward line continued to threaten, while the midfield worked tirelessly to regain possession and control the tempo. Despite these efforts, the first half ended goalless, with Fulham defending resolutely and looking increasingly confident of securing at least a draw on their home ground.

Trossard’s Impact and a Vital Win

The second half required Arsenal to demonstrate their determination and title-winning mentality, and they responded in exactly the right way. Leandro Trossard provided the crucial breakthrough, finishing clinically to give his side the lead they had been working for. The Belgian has once again shown that he could become a decisive player for Arsenal this season if given consistent opportunities.

Fulham did not give up after conceding, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Arsenal’s defence remained organised and composed. The Gunners even looked the more likely to score again as the game progressed. Ultimately, they secured a valuable three points and another clean sheet, which will further boost their confidence heading into the next round of fixtures.