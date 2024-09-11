Trossard has already told Arteta that he prefers to play in midfield “behind the striker”

Leandro Trossard has already established himself as Arsenal’s go-to offensive creative midfielder. During his first interview as a Gunner, questions about his preferred playing position arose. He acknowledged his versatility, but he intimated that he prefers to play right behind the striker, in a playmaker role, rather than on the left wing, which most Gooners believe is his finest position.

Trossard said: “It helps me that I’m versatile and that I can play in different positions. They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.

“I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I’m comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker – but it all depends on the system.”

Mikel Arteta’s engine room will undoubtedly be unconventional when he faces Spurs. Declan Rice and Mikel Merino will miss the game, and everything points to Martin Odegaard missing it due to an injury. Arteta still needs to field a formidable midfielder.

There are numerous options as to how he should field his midfield, but I hope he relies on experience as he prepares for the NLD. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho as double pivots and Trossard as a 10, Arsenal will enter the game with experience on the pitch. With the midfield three providing consistency and understanding of the game, the Gunners should have a functional engine room.

That engine room should undoubtedly provide Arsenal with control and calmness, as well as bench options based on the game’s needs. The main advantage is that Kai Havertz can continue to strike, Martinelli and Saka can play on the wings, and Raheem Sterling can replace whoever doesn’t step up in attack against Spurs.

