Trossard insists Arsenal’s mindset has never changed despite their injury problems

Leandro Trossard has addressed concerns regarding Arsenal’s mindset throughout the season, insisting that the team has always maintained belief in themselves.

Mikel Arteta’s side has encountered various challenges over the course of the campaign, with several key players suffering injuries at crucial moments. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal has remained highly competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

At the start of the season, many expected the Gunners to contend strongly for the Premier League title, particularly if Manchester City showed signs of struggle. However, Liverpool has now emerged as the team most likely to claim the title, establishing themselves as the primary obstacle in Arsenal’s pursuit of success. While the Reds have replaced City as the frontrunners, Arsenal has remained firmly in the title race, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Even as key players have spent time on the sidelines due to injury, Arsenal has continued to perform at a high level. They currently occupy second place in the Premier League table and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Trossard is adamant that their mindset has not wavered, and he maintains that the squad has remained focused on their objectives throughout the season.

Speaking via Arsenal Media, he reaffirmed the team’s unwavering commitment, stating:

“Obviously we all know what happened this season with all the injuries and stuff. I think we’re still competing at the highest level in the Champions League, we’re second in the Premier League and yeah, our mindset has never changed. We want to win every game and that’s still the thing now that into every game we want to win and starting with the game on Sunday again.”

This statement highlights the belief within the squad and their continued ambition to achieve success despite the obstacles they have faced. Arsenal’s ability to maintain its position among Europe’s elite teams is a testament to its strong mentality and collective effort.