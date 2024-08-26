Trossard insists he is happy with his role as an impact substitute

Leandro Trossard has emerged as Arsenal’s latest super-sub, consistently coming off the bench to make a significant impact.

Over the weekend, he scored Arsenal’s opening goal against Aston Villa just two minutes after replacing Gabriel Martinelli.

That crucial strike helped the Gunners secure a 2-0 victory against a formidable opponent.

Villa is just the latest in a growing list of teams against which Trossard has either scored or assisted after coming on as a substitute.

Some fans and neutrals argue that he performs better as an impact player off the bench rather than when he starts matches.

With Arsenal boasting numerous high-quality attacking options, Mikel Arteta currently prefers Martinelli as a starter over the former Brighton man.

Trossard is working hard to earn his manager’s trust as a starter but understands the competition within the squad and is happy to play whatever role is needed for the team’s success.

He tells Arsenal Media:

“I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I’m very happy to have an impact and help the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been an important player for us even if he does not start all the time, and we hope he keeps making such big impacts.

