“Trossard is a top player, but he’s not Jesus” says ex-Arsenal striker

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had the luxury of fielding his strongest lineup week in and week out. Gabriel Jesus is one of his key players that he hasn’t had the pleasure of utilizing as much as he hoped. The Brazilian missed the start of the season due to injury, recovered momentarily, but was recently sidelined again before his impact was felt.

Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have filled in for him. Trossard, however, is the one who’s really impressed as Jesus’ backup. The Belgian has attempted to imitate what Arsenal’s No. 9 brings to the table. He’s been so good that there’s been some discussion about what will happen to him when Gabriel returns.

Many of us believe that Trossard has been excellent cover for Jesus, and that he could maybe usurp the Brazilian playing as the false number 9, but the ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that there is no comparison when he told the Highbury Squad podcast, there should be no doubt about it.

“Jesus comes back in. Sorry, Trossard. I think Trossard is a top player, but he’s not Jesus. Jesus gives us another dimension. I was hoping when Jesus went down that Trossard would have grabbed a few games a bit more, but he shared the load with Eddie a bit more. Jesus is the top man; he is the top man,” Campbell said.

The ex-Gunner believes Jesus is considerably more impactful than Trossard and believes Arteta should start him ahead of Trossard, which may mean the Belgian misses out on a starting spot unless Arteta decides to play him as a number 8, as we suggested not long ago.

What do you think about the Gabriel-Trossard dilemma?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…