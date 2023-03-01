Arsenal News Latest News

Trossard is already proving that he was the right buy over Mudryk

Leandro Trossard is seen as Arsenal’s Plan B after they failed to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in the January transfer window.

They had spent all January trying to buy the Ukrainian, but Chelsea stole a march on them and sealed the deal.

After turning to Trossard, some Arsenal fans were not pleased that the Belgian joined their club instead.

However, the former Brighton man is outperforming Mudryk since they both moved to London clubs at the start of this year.

Talk Sport revealed some stats about their seasons so far and Mudryk has five Premier League appearances, including two starts, but has zero goals and assists to his name.

Trossard has made six Arsenal appearances, including two starts and has a goal and an assist for the Gunners.

The Belgian has also created four chances, while Mudryk has created zero and has completed more dribbles (7) than Mudryk (2).

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes your Plan B turns out to be a blessing and that has been the case for Arsenal so far.

Trossard deserves credit for how he has performed so far and we hope he keeps improving because we need that before this season finishes.

WATCH – Arteta talks about Everton, Sean Dyche, team news, selection choices and the title race ahead…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
40,000 Women’s FA Cup Final tickets sold. Arsenal out but could Manchester United be 1st time winners?
Arsenal need to “take every chance they create” to prove they can beat Chelsea Women
Arsenal not interested in dealing with Tierney’s future right now
Posted by

Tags Leandro Trossard Mykhailo Mudryk

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Definitely looks sharp and a better short term deal by all imagination, only time will tell if Mudryk will be that good to win the player of the year award in the future.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs