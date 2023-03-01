Trossard is already proving that he was the right buy over Mudryk

Leandro Trossard is seen as Arsenal’s Plan B after they failed to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in the January transfer window.

They had spent all January trying to buy the Ukrainian, but Chelsea stole a march on them and sealed the deal.

After turning to Trossard, some Arsenal fans were not pleased that the Belgian joined their club instead.

However, the former Brighton man is outperforming Mudryk since they both moved to London clubs at the start of this year.

Talk Sport revealed some stats about their seasons so far and Mudryk has five Premier League appearances, including two starts, but has zero goals and assists to his name.

Trossard has made six Arsenal appearances, including two starts and has a goal and an assist for the Gunners.

The Belgian has also created four chances, while Mudryk has created zero and has completed more dribbles (7) than Mudryk (2).

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes your Plan B turns out to be a blessing and that has been the case for Arsenal so far.

Trossard deserves credit for how he has performed so far and we hope he keeps improving because we need that before this season finishes.

WATCH – Arteta talks about Everton, Sean Dyche, team news, selection choices and the title race ahead…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids