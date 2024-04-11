Trossard makes it clear that Arsenal are “happy obviously with the equaliser” against Munich

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal’s hero in their clash with Bayern, provided an insight into what the Arsenal dressing room was like after the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

He said, “It’s a mixed feeling, I would say. I think we started so well in the first 15 minutes; we could have been up by two or three goals. And then you can see their quality as well, especially up front, their individual qualities; they’re so strong, especially on the counterattack, and that’s where they hurt us today.”

“At the end I think we’re happy obviously with the equaliser, it brings us back on equal terms and then we have to do it there.”

For those who did not watch the match, the Belgian international accurately describes how it was.

It appears that he believes they were fortunate not to lose and is proud to have fought for the draw. He thinks they’re prepared to fight at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern has only lost twice all season versus Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund.

We can tell from these claims by the former Brighton player that this Arsenal team is determined, and they may know what they need to do to deal with Bayern.

With the game tied at 2-2 and the winner in the second leg taking all, Arsenal can use the positives from the first leg to correct their deficiencies, such as the defensive flaws they demonstrated, and aim to be at their best next week.

That said, Mikel Arteta has the big challenge of leading his side to an important win over Villa this weekend before he and his team fly to Germany and dispatch Bayern to move closer to a match at Wembley for the European title.

Darren N

