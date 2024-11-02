Trossard needs to return to the Arsenal bench where he belongs

Trossard must return to the bench!

Arsenal welcomed back Premier League football after their successful triumph over Preston North End on Wednesday night with an absolutely abysmal performance against Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday. It was by far the worst performance we’ve put on this season and considering how often we’ve said that this campaign, we should be worried.

The passing was very slow and lethargic, we wastefully surrendered the ball consistently throughout the game, we lost most of duels especially in 1v1 situations and I can go on and on about the many other things we did poorly in the game. Barring their goal, we didn’t face too much threat from the Newcastle forward line which would’ve been a helpful springboard in performing a comeback however our lacklustre attack couldn’t even muster more than a shot on target. Indeed our creativity was the main reason why we lost, which is why we’ll need Ødegaard back as soon as possible!

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying all depends on Ødegaard being fit before we can shine however his return will help us massively in our attack. Perhaps throughout the period of time he has been out so far, this game was the one where we’ve missed the presence of our skipper the most. Saka looks isolated without him and their chemistry was clearly missed by Saka given the number of times him and Nwaneri failed to combine in the second half. Newcastle really drew us into playing the game they wanted, a really scrappy encounter that favours them due to their home support. We would’ve done better in dampening their confidence by keeping hold the ball smartly and at speed which I think Ødegaard would’ve been able to help us with if he was available. Furthermore, his creativity would’ve also helped us massively with chances created and key passes however we will never know!

But one thing we all know is that his return cannot be soon enough, we need him back ASAP and especially when looking at the performances of Trossard in recent games. The Belgian really needs to be returned to the bench where he can start making a late impact on games like he used to do. He will never be a replacement for our captain.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

