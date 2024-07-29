Trossard reveals Arsenal were honest about him being second choice

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal at the start of 2023 in a surprise move just days after the Gunners had lost Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

For several months, Mikel Arteta’s side led the race for Mudryk, and it did not seem like they had other options.

They were using Oleksandr Zinchenko to lure the Ukrainian winger to the Emirates, and it appeared to work.

Mudryk was sold on a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners struggled to agree on a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for his signature, giving Chelsea a chance to enter the race.

The Blues hijacked the transfer in embarrassing fashion, and Arsenal turned to Trossard, who was having a fantastic season at Brighton.

Trossard has remained one of the best players in the Arsenal squad, quickly winning over the fans after joining.

The Belgian has now spoken about his move to the Emirates and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I didn’t think about what was going on before me.

‘They (Arsenal) made it very clear to me that they wanted me after the thing with Mudryk and yeah, I was happy to join.

‘I had a good chat with Mikel. He gave me the plan about how it would go, and it just started to click straight away.

‘Not just with my performances on the pitch but off the pitch as well, I think there’s a really good vibe. Players are amazing off the pitch, how they welcome you, so it came straight away.’

Trossard has been a good signing, and the struggles of Mudryk at Chelsea make it even sweeter that we signed the Belgian.

