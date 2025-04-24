Trossard reveals what he wants from Arsenal fans against PSG

Arsenal’s players are fully aware that improvement will be required from their performances against PSV and Real Madrid if they are to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The two clubs are set to meet in the penultimate round of the competition next week, and for Arsenal to progress, they must be at their absolute best across both legs. PSG have already demonstrated their ability to defeat Premier League opposition, having eliminated both Liverpool and Aston Villa in the earlier rounds. Their success against English teams underlines the challenge Arsenal face and confirms the French side’s credentials at this stage of the tournament.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s own campaign has been no less impressive. The Gunners reached the semi-finals by dispatching Real Madrid, a result that has shifted expectations and established them as the new favourites to lift the trophy. Their victory over the Spanish giants has instilled belief, but it also raises the bar for what is expected in their upcoming fixtures.

The first leg against PSG is particularly crucial, and Arsenal will need every advantage available to them, including the full support of their fans at the Emirates Stadium. Leandro Trossard has called on supporters to replicate the extraordinary atmosphere they created during the match against Real Madrid.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Trossard stated,

“I think everyone is up for it. We’ve now got a six-day lead up to it, we need to rest up now, prepare really well, and I think everyone will be up for it. With the home crowd behind us, there needs to be an electric atmosphere, and they will push us forward. We want the same as last time, they were incredible in the home game against Madrid. If we can do that again, it would be amazing.”

It is clear that the players understand the importance of the fans’ role in such high-stakes encounters. Those attending the tie against PSG will be expected to bring the same passion and energy that helped see off Madrid, as the club aims to take another step towards European glory.