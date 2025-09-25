Trossard reveals what motivates him and why he gets moody

Leandro Trossard has established himself as one of the most competitive members of the Arsenal squad, repeatedly proving his determination to fight for his place and remain a valuable option for the team.

When the club invested heavily in several new attacking additions during the last transfer window, there were suggestions that the Belgian international might struggle for regular opportunities. Contrary to those expectations, he has continued to feature consistently and, in several instances, has outperformed players ranked ahead of him in the pecking order.

His performances are now making it increasingly difficult to exclude him from selection, with his reputation for competitiveness extending beyond matchdays and into training sessions, where his drive and commitment are well noted.

Trossard on His Competitive Edge

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Trossard explained the source of his determination:

“I’ve always been like this (competitive).

“Every game I play, I want to win. It gets the best out of me. But also sometimes it can make you a bit moody if you don’t win! But I think it’s a good characteristic, because I always push myself to get a win all the time.”

His comments highlight the mentality that has helped him remain an integral figure within the squad, even amid increased competition for places. The forward’s ability to adapt and perform whenever called upon has become one of his defining qualities.

Importance to Arsenal’s Season

Despite the influx of new arrivals, Trossard is expected to remain a key contributor for the Gunners. His versatility, sharpness in front of goal and relentless determination ensure that he maximises every opportunity given to him.

For Arsenal, having such a player within the ranks provides both depth and reliability. Trossard’s willingness to push himself and set high standards makes him a trusted figure, and it is anticipated that his game time will increase further as the campaign progresses.

Ultimately, his competitive spirit and consistent performances underline why he continues to be regarded as one of the most dependable players at the Emirates.

