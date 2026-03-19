Trossard says every Arsenal player is ready for the Carabao Cup final

Leandro Trossard remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, and there is a strong possibility that he could start in the Carabao Cup final this weekend. His influence throughout the competition has been significant, with key contributions helping the Gunners reach this decisive stage.

Arsenal now have an opportunity to shed the ‘bottlers’ label that has followed them in recent years. This season represents a crucial moment in their pursuit of silverware, and the current squad will be determined to secure the first trophy available.

Trossard’s Determination and Team Focus

Trossard and his teammates have waited patiently for such an occasion, and the Belgian forward has emphasised the collective ambition within the squad. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“Yeah, a lot, a lot.

“It’s one of our objectives as well and I think everyone will be ready for that.

“We’re still competing on every level now, and we just need to keep going game by game and every game is very important for us, so we want to try and win every game.”

His comments underline a focused and determined mindset, with the players fully aware of the importance of maintaining consistency across all competitions.

A Defining Moment for Arsenal

This final could represent a pivotal opportunity for several members of the squad to secure their first major honour with the club. Failing to capitalise on such a chance could have wider implications, potentially affecting confidence and momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

Conversely, lifting the trophy would provide a significant psychological boost. Success at Wembley could instil belief within the team and strengthen their performances in other competitions. Arsenal would then approach upcoming fixtures with renewed confidence, increasing their chances of achieving further success.

Ultimately, this match presents more than just an opportunity to win silverware; it offers Arsenal the chance to redefine their season and lay the foundation for sustained achievement.