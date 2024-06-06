Trossard scores as every Arsenal player wins with their international sides last night

Trossard scores while Saliba and Odegaard lead their countries to victory

Last night three of our Arsenal men were in action for their countries in international friendlies as they get ready for their next tournaments. Arsenal’s 29-year-old Belgian Leandro Trossard got on the scoresheet and sealed Belgium’s 2-0 win over Montenegro last night in what was an action packed game.

Trossard came on in the second half for Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and played 45 minutes of good football in the midfield. Trossard was giving freedom to go forward and play somewhat of a false 9 role and had a very good game. Having 43 touches and completing 27/31 (87%) of his passes.

In the dying minutes of the game City’s Jeremy Doku was taken down in the box with a silly challenge and the referee pointed to the spot. Trossard stepped up, took a deep breath and calmly placed the ball into the right side of the net, sending the Montenegro keeper the wrong way and sealing the win for his country.

Martin Odegaard lead Norway out to face off against Kosovo in what was a game that was dominated by City’s Erling Haaland who managed to pick up yet another hatrick. Odegaard started and played a full 90 minutes in the midfield and had an outstanding game, controlling the midfield and was the beginning of most attacks. Having 82 touches and completing 59/66 (89%) of his passes. Norway walked away 3-0 winners and will now focus on their last friendly game in a few days against Denmark.

William Saliba’s France walked away 3-0 winners against Luxembourg in what was another dominant game from the French. Saliba didn’t start the game but was brought on for Bayern Munich’s Upamecano and had an outstanding 45 minutes of football. Although he didn’t see a lot of the ball, when he did, he looked like the same William Saliba we got to witness all season, calm and collected. Having 36 touches and competing 35/35 (100%) of his passes while on the pitch.

He was a rock at the back and didn’t step a foot wrong from the moment he came on the pitch, hopefully this helps his case in more international games as he is fighting up against some hefty competition for his spot.

And finally, David Raya started and played a full 90 minutes in Spain’s 5-0 thumping of Andorra. Raya made two big saves but was barely challenged as Spain dominated the game from the start. Staking his claim as he looks to progress in his international career.

We will continue to keep you updated through this international period and try keep you up to date with all the latest Arsenal news.

Daisy Mae

