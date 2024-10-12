Trossard shines in Belgium comeback against Italy but will he be dropped by Arsenal?

The Italy versus Belgium match — the Calafiori versus Trossard showdown — was one Nations League tie that we Gooners were quite interested in. Most of us were eager to watch how the two Gunners performed.

Despite Calafiori’s lackluster performance, Trossard, his fellow gunner, made a significant impact. Italy started the game on a strong note, with Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus scoring in the first minute, before Atalanta striker Retegui doubled their lead in the 24th minute.

Unfortunately, as Italy looked to maintain their control, one of their own, Lorenzo Pellegrini, received a red card in the 38th minute. That changed everything for them, as Belgium received a lifeline. Maxim De Cupyer scored for the Belgians on a well-crafted set piece, with Trossard setting up the fullback. The game was 2-1 to Italy at halftime.

The Red Devils, determined not to lose, kept up the pressure on the Italians, and in the 61st minute, Trossard scored off a Wout Faes header. The game finished 2-2. Trossard and his teammates may have been disappointed not to upset 10-man Italy, but the Arsenal forward delivered a spectacular performance.

The 29-year-old was at his best, creating two chances, completing three of his five long passes, and defending well with two tackles and four recoveries. According to recent sources, Trossard remains unsure of his importance for the club and national team.

But with performances such as that versus Italy, I believe he intends to prove his worth on the pitch. The ex-Brighton player has confirmed that he is one of the world’s most instinctual penalty box finishers. He is unquestionably in top form and could match or even surpass his 23/24 Arsenal production following an extremely difficult Euro with Belgium.

He’s currently undroppable. It’d be interesting to see what Arteta does with him after Martin Odegaard returns, given Gabriel Martinelli is also regaining his form.

Darren N

