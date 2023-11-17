Trossard wants to keep giving Arteta a selection headache

Leandro Trossard has primarily been utilised as a substitute at Arsenal this season, yet he continues to make a significant impact on the team.

The Belgian serves as an alternative to Arsenal’s starting attackers, and his versatility allows him to frequently feature for the club when other players are unavailable. Despite his role as a substitute, Trossard consistently makes a positive impact whenever he enters the game, making him a valuable player to have on the bench.

In discussing his time at the club, the attacker expressed contentment with playing in any position that Arsenal requires and emphasised his eagerness to consistently capture the attention of Mikel Arteta. Trossard aims to make Arteta consider him as a key player for the team.

He said, as quoted by HLN:

“I am very satisfied with my performance at Arsenal.

“We are doing well, and I am happy that I can contribute to that. A permanent starting place? I don’t think anything needs to improve. I am doing well and can’t do more then make it as difficult as possible for the coach.

“For me it doesn’t really matter where the coach puts me. I have played just about everywhere in recent years. Where the coach puts me, I will play my match. I don’t really have a preference.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a very fine substitute for us in this campaign, and he is clearly a top player in the group.

He makes the most of the few minutes he gets and only a few players can make an impact that way.

