Trossard was a better buy than Mudryk for Arsenal- “Straight into their jigsaw”

Arsenal fans may be disappointed after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, a player they had been eyeing for months. But can we all agree that Leandro Trossard’s acquisition has healed the wounds left by Mudryk’s snub? It only took minutes against Manchester United last weekend to see what a “player” the 28-year-old is; there’s a joke that Trossard had more of an impact in that game in the few minutes he was on than Manchester United’s Antony, who played almost an hour.

Noel Whelan knows Arsenal could have signed Mudryk, but he believes missing out was the best thing that could have happened to Arsenal.

“He fits straight into their jigsaw,” said Whelan on Football Insider about Trossard’s Arsenal swoop.

“There’s nothing you need to change when you bring him in. He fits into their style of play, and he’s the type of player who can get better in a team like Arsenal.

“He’s shown fantastic form, and you look at that transfer fee—it’s a snip.

“Mudryk has gone to Chelsea for big money, and they’re getting a more Premier League-ready player for almost a quarter of that.

“It’s great business from Arsenal—he can help them win this title.”

If Noel Whelan’s claims don’t sum up Arteta as a transfer genius, I don’t know what does…

But, after Trossard and Kiwior, would it be too much to expect him to bring in another player this month, most likely in midfield?