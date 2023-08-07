Trossard was vital for Arsenal in Man City win and must be a starter every game

The Community Shield pitted the Premier League champions Manchester City against Premier League runners-up Arsenal to kick off the 2022–23 football season. I’m sure you know that Arsenal beat City yesterday, but who stepped up to give Arteta his second Community Shield?
The first half wasn’t as eventful as many hoped it would be; it ended goalless, and both teams going to the break were confident of winning.
The Premier League defending champions started the game strongly in the second half, but Arteta’s boys also raised their game. Mikel Arteta made a brilliant substitution in the 75th minute, substituting Gabriel Martinelli for Leandro Trossard.
The ex-Brighton defender gave Arsenal’s assault new life; he was lightning quick with his fantastic dribbling every time he got the ball at his feet. His tactical executions, exceptional ball passing, and dominating possessions effectively prevented the Gunners from falling victim to Manchester City once more. Trossard delivered a tremendous shot in the dying minutes of the game that was deflected into the back of the net for penalties, which Arsenal won easily, denying Manchester City a chance to win the Community Shield for the third time in a row.
Trophy time! 🏆❤️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mu24SFzUxY
— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) August 6, 2023
Trossard was classy against Manchester City.
In only 28 minutes vs. Manchester City, the Belgian dazzled, putting up a man-of-the-match performance. He had 89% pass accuracy, 12 touches, 8 passes completed, and 2/3 ground duels won. 1 goal.
Arsenal fans believe that Arteta should always start him in all competitions whenever he is fit. I bet Mikel Arteta has something to do to make sure he taps into Trossard’s brilliance this coming season.
Darren N
Trossard is not getting the fair crack of the whip he deserves. His omissions last season were detrimental to our team and he should be getting far more game time. His stats for actually creating or scoring are the best in the team, since he joined. And thats on reduced playing time. We need to wake up and realise how good he is.
I made that point about Trossard on social media and was surprised by the responses.
-he is our super sub
-who would we bring on if we need a last minute saviour…
I think it’s unbelievable! let’s not forget that it was MA number 2 who pushed for his signing,could this play a part in it?
Such a baller!🔥
Arsenal has a big team,so everyone has their role to play.
Darren, you are really getting carried away in your adulation for Trossard who I acknowledge is a very good ,versatile forward.As for his “tremendous” shot, I actually thought he miss hit the ball which, luckily for us, deflected off Akanji.No player should be guaranteed a starting position but Trossard is certainly banging at the door and may start against Forrest at the expense of Martinelli.
I would have a big bet with you Grandad, that wont happen. 😄
Is Trossard a defender?
There is no need to fill two DMs against the weak teams. Trossard will probably take the no. 8 position but I prefer him to be the false 9. His shooting is quite fast & dangerous with minimal backlift.