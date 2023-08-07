Trossard was vital for Arsenal in Man City win and must be a starter every game

The Community Shield pitted the Premier League champions Manchester City against Premier League runners-up Arsenal to kick off the 2022–23 football season. I’m sure you know that Arsenal beat City yesterday, but who stepped up to give Arteta his second Community Shield?

The first half wasn’t as eventful as many hoped it would be; it ended goalless, and both teams going to the break were confident of winning.

The Premier League defending champions started the game strongly in the second half, but Arteta’s boys also raised their game. Mikel Arteta made a brilliant substitution in the 75th minute, substituting Gabriel Martinelli for Leandro Trossard.

The ex-Brighton defender gave Arsenal’s assault new life; he was lightning quick with his fantastic dribbling every time he got the ball at his feet. His tactical executions, exceptional ball passing, and dominating possessions effectively prevented the Gunners from falling victim to Manchester City once more. Trossard delivered a tremendous shot in the dying minutes of the game that was deflected into the back of the net for penalties, which Arsenal won easily, denying Manchester City a chance to win the Community Shield for the third time in a row.

Trossard was classy against Manchester City.

In only 28 minutes vs. Manchester City, the Belgian dazzled, putting up a man-of-the-match performance. He had 89% pass accuracy, 12 touches, 8 passes completed, and 2/3 ground duels won. 1 goal.

Arsenal fans believe that Arteta should always start him in all competitions whenever he is fit. I bet Mikel Arteta has something to do to make sure he taps into Trossard’s brilliance this coming season.

Darren N

