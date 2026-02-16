Trouble for Nwaneri as the Marseille off-field situation deteriorates 

Ethan Nwaneri may now be reflecting on whether remaining at Arsenal until the end of the season would have been the better course, which had initially been the plan agreed between the player and the club. Several Premier League sides were keen to secure him on loan, yet Arsenal were reluctant to sanction a temporary departure. The club’s position was that he would benefit more from continuing to train alongside the established, world-class talents within their squad while awaiting further opportunities.

However, when Olympique Marseille expressed concrete interest, Arsenal reassessed the situation. The belief was that Nwaneri would develop under Roberto De Zerbi, whose reputation for nurturing young players influenced the decision. The Italian immediately integrated him into the starting lineup, and the youngster responded positively with encouraging performances.

Managerial Turmoil at Marseille

The situation shifted dramatically when De Zerbi departed only days after Nwaneri’s arrival. Since then, instability has reportedly intensified behind the scenes. According to Football London, Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia has also left the club, becoming the latest senior figure to exit amid what appears to be growing off-field uncertainty. Such developments have cast doubt over the stability of the environment into which Nwaneri moved.

Uncertain Prospects Under New Leadership

Arsenal may now regret allowing the loan to proceed, particularly given the apparent change in circumstances. The new interim manager at Marseille does not appear to share the same enthusiasm for Nwaneri’s development and opted not to start the youngster in his first match in charge. That decision has fuelled concern that Nwaneri could find himself sidelined for much of the remainder of the campaign.

With De Zerbi reportedly the strongest advocate for his integration and progression, the shift in leadership raises questions about how prominently he will feature. For a player at a crucial stage of development, consistent opportunities are vital, and the coming weeks may prove decisive for his growth.

