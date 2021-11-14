Troublesome Arsenal loanee gets booed by his own fans

Trouble does not seem to be too far away from Matteo Guendouzi as the midfielder attempts to rebuild his career.

The hot-headed Arsenal man is spending this season on loan at Olympique Marseille and has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 club.

This has earned him a call-up to the France national team squad for the last two international windows.

While he is yet to make a start for his nation, he recently got into trouble with some French fans.

Le Bleus faced Kazakhstan last night in their latest World Cup qualifying match and Metro Football reports that the Arsenal midfielder was booed by some French fans when his name was mentioned by the stadium announcer.

This is because, before the match, the midfielder said he would have preferred it being played at the Stade de France instead of PSG’s Parc des Princes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This might seem like an insignificant issue to deal with, however, it shows yet again why trouble is never too far away from the midfielder.

As he has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, hopefully, he has played his last game for Arsenal.

While Guendouzi is talented, his attitude and character shouldn’t be associated with Arsenal.

He has a lot more growing up to do, but Arsenal doesn’t have the time to see him mature.