Troy Deeney believes Arsenal is not under more pressure against Atletico

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final after both sides secured their places in the last four this week.

Atletico progressed by overcoming FC Barcelona in the previous round, despite many expecting the Catalan side to advance. Their success has reinforced the challenge Arsenal will face, as Atletico once again demonstrated their ability to thrive in knockout football.

Tough Test Awaits Arsenal

A meeting between Arsenal and Barcelona would have carried obvious excitement and unpredictability, yet Atletico represent an equally demanding obstacle. Their defensive organisation, discipline, and experience under pressure have long made them difficult opponents in European competition.

Some Arsenal supporters may feel their side has a better opportunity against Atletico than they would have had against Barcelona. However, underestimating the Spanish side would be a serious mistake given their recent achievement and consistent resilience in major ties.

Arsenal will believe they have the quality to progress, but the margin between success and failure at this stage of the tournament is often extremely small.

Deeney Sees Little Difference

As reported by the Metro, Troy Deeney suggested there is little to separate the two clubs in terms of pressure and defensive qualities.

He said, “I think both teams need it, it’s a huge moment for Diego Simeone.

Simeone spoke on Tuesday about how the club has evolved and they’ve allowed him to evolve, but I think when you’ve got a new stadium and the money that they’ve spent, you want to see more progression.

I think the pressure is equal [on both clubs], I think there’s going to be a lot of respect between them as well, both teams will appreciate what the other guys have done defensively.”

Arsenal now have an opportunity to surpass last season’s achievement by reaching the final. Many observers may expect them to progress, yet Atletico’s elimination of Barcelona is a clear warning that they remain one of Europe’s most dangerous knockout sides.