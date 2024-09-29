Troy Deeney defends Arsenal over dark arts criticism

Arsenal has faced criticism for their use of dark arts after defending their lead against Manchester City last weekend.

The Gunners have established themselves as one of the strongest defensive teams in recent seasons, and Mikel Arteta’s side continues to make progress.

They are difficult to score against, which gives them opportunities to win games against various opponents.

However, Arsenal appears to have added new layers to their tactics, including delaying restarts and frustrating their opponents as much as possible.

This has been labelled as “dark arts,” and the Gunners now seem to excel at it more than any other club, drawing criticism from their rivals.

Their match against City was a heated affair, with Arsenal scrutinised for both their tactics and their use of dark arts.

However, Troy Deeney has defended them and wrote in The Sun:

“When you go to Old Trafford, when you go to Anfield, anywhere you go, you would try to dampen the crowd, wouldn’t you?

“Yes they shut up shop, but don’t most teams at the Etihad? Does that make them all dirty and masters of the “dark arts”?

“Just because Man City want you to come out and play, does that mean everyone needs to fall in line? They want everyone to play their game and the refs to call it their way.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have developed a tactic that helps us to win games and we will continue to use it and help ourselves as long as it works.

