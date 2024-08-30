Troy Deeney expects Emile Smith-Rowe to thrive at Fulham “He will be the main man”

Emile Smith Rowe, a Hale End graduate, has decided to part ways with Arsenal. After spending years trying to find his magic at the Emirates Stadium but failing, it seemed like the perfect time for a new adventure.

Well, Fulham managed to snag him from the Emirates stadium for a cool £34 million. So far, he has made 3 appearances for the Cottagers—2 in the League and a 4-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup.

He’s been impressive thus far. In fact, he had an outstanding performance and even scored in Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Leicester last weekend. That said, will he hit top form at Craven Cottage?

Only time will tell, but Troy Deeney, a former Premier League striker, shared his predictions on Sky Sports, stating that Emile Smith Rowe will thrive at Fulham. He mentions that the competition at Arsenal might have hindered his progress, despite displaying flashes of brilliance. However, Deeney believes that once Smith Rowe builds his momentum, he will thrive at Craven Cottage.

“I just think sometimes you need to be a big fish in a smaller pond,” said Deeney. “And I think at Arsenal he was playing well, but you had Odegaard there, you had Saka there, you are not getting in, whereas here, he will be the main man, he will get game time. We all know four, five games gets you running and I think he will really fly,” he added.

Smith Rowe is a player that Gooners will absolutely adore once he rediscovers his mojo. When Arsenal fans needed some excitement, in the early days of the Arteta reign—the trust the process era—the young player from Hale End really stepped up. He didn’t just get the No. 10 jersey; he really earned it. It’s a shame that injuries held him back, but hopefully those struggles are behind him now.

It’s difficult to say if he’ll do well at Fulham, but considering how much the fans at the Emirates Stadium adore him, there’s a chance if all goes well the club might consider bringing him back.

Sam P

