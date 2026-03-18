Troy Deeney explains why Arsenal might struggle to win Champions League

Troy Deeney does not believe Arsenal are currently the favourites to win the Champions League after assessing their recent performance against Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory on the night, progressing to the next round of the competition with a 3-1 aggregate score, a result that moves them a step closer to lifting the trophy. Many observers still consider Arsenal among the leading contenders, particularly as they have been handed what appears to be a more favourable path to the final compared to other sides.

Concerns Over Defensive Vulnerability

Despite the positive result, Deeney has raised concerns about Arsenal’s defensive display. He suggested that the team allowed Leverkusen too many opportunities, particularly in situations where they were able to break through the lines and exploit wide areas.

Deeney highlighted that while Leverkusen often slowed play and attempted to rebuild attacks, Sporting are likely to adopt a more direct approach, delivering crosses into the box at a higher frequency. This tactical difference, in his view, could present a distinct challenge.

Deeney’s Verdict

As reported by the Metro, Deeney said, “They’re winning football games, 100%, but they gave Leverkusen a lot of chances in terms of breaking through the lines and getting out wide.

“Leverkusen kept stopping and trying to rebuild but Sporting [who Arsenal face in the quarter-finals] won’t do that, they will be direct and get crosses in.

“But Arsenal love that, the two centre-backs love crosses into the box so I can’t really put my finger on who it suits.

“If you ask me right here, right now, do I think Arsenal win the Champions League? I would say no.”

Arsenal’s recent victory demonstrates their ability to secure results, which remains the most important factor at this stage of the competition. However, each opponent presents a different challenge, and the team will need to raise their performance levels if they are serious about reaching the final and ultimately winning the tournament.