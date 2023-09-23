Troy Deeney predicts a high-scoring game between Arsenal and Tottenham

Former Watford forward Troy Deeney anticipates a high-scoring North London derby when Arsenal and Tottenham clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Both clubs have been in outstanding form this season, with Tottenham successfully adjusting to the departure of Harry Kane in the summer.

Kane had been a dominant force in English football for many years and notched 30 Premier League goals for Spurs in the previous season. However, his absence hasn’t hindered them thus far, and they now face an Arsenal side that has been one of Europe’s top teams in the past two campaigns.

The Gunners are building upon their near-miss in the league title race and have secured victories in challenging fixtures of late. Neither team appears to struggle with finding the back of the net, and Deeney believes that goals will flow freely in this encounter.

He writes in The Sun:

“Sunday’s North London derby is Tottenham’s first real test and I still believe Arsenal will win. But it will certainly be a more entertaining game than in previous seasons.

“Back in January, it was all going a bit rotten with Conte. Spurs were just looking to spoil and contain and Arsenal won comfortably 2-0.

“This time, I feel it could be a high-scoring contest . . . I hope I haven’t cursed it by saying that.

“Tottenham are in a win-win situation. Even if they lose, the good work will not suddenly get undone.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Tottenham is an important step towards success in this campaign because victory in the game will give us a massive boost in confidence and morale.

We can have the last laugh in the game if we are focused and work hard enough.

