Troy Deeney responds to Berbatov’s Stoke City comments about Arsenal

Troy Deeney has responded to Dimitar Berbatov’s joke that Arsenal is the “new Stoke City” because of their impressive set-piece play, specifically their dominance from corners. Arsenal has been one of the best teams in the Premier League when it comes to executing set-pieces this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side scoring twice from corners in their recent match against Manchester United. The Gunners have been developing this aspect of their game for some time, particularly after appointing a specialist set-piece coach to refine their tactics.

While Arsenal’s success from corners has earned praise from many, it has also attracted criticism, including from Berbatov, who likened their style to that of Stoke City, known for their physical and direct set-piece approach in the past. However, Deeney, the former Watford captain, took exception to this criticism. Writing in his column for The Sun, Deeney defended Arsenal’s tactics, saying, “I loved Berbatov as a player, he is a real football man. But it feels a lazy comparison from a really smart guy just to protect his old club. If United won 2-0 from two corners, would Berbatov call it a tactical masterclass? Yet, when Arsenal do it, it’s Stoke?”

Deeney went on to emphasise Arsenal’s overall dominance in the match, pointing out that the Gunners controlled possession for most of the game. He argued, “It’s called winning football,” and stressed that the criticism of Arsenal’s corner tactics is simply a reflection of their success with it.

Arsenal has found a weapon in set pieces that is unsettling for their opponents, and Deeney believes the critics are simply jealous of their effectiveness. Despite the praise and criticism, Deeney pointed out that Arsenal must continue to improve and evolve, as becoming predictable could allow opponents to eventually find ways to counter their corner routines.