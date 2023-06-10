Troy Deeney reveals how he missed out on signing for Arsenal

Troy Deeney, has revealed that he had the opportunity to join Arsenal in 2020 following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. However, he believes that a previous comment he made about the Gunners, where he claimed they lacked “cojones,” ultimately cost him the move.

Deeney’s comment about Arsenal, made after Watford’s victory over them in a previous season, created a divide between him and Arsenal fans. The remark seemed to have a lasting impact, as it affected a potential transfer to the Emirates.

Despite interest from top clubs in England following Watford’s relegation, Arsenal viewed Deeney as a suitable option for a backup role. However, the attention surrounding his “cojones” comment resurfaced, and as a result, Arsenal opted against pursuing the transfer further.

Speaking on the Filthy Fellas podcast, Deeney said: “You know I was close to signing for Arsenal. The year I got relegated.

“We lost at Arsenal, 3-2, me and Welbz [Danny Welbeck] scored, we could have probably beaten you, it was that COVID year, behind closed doors.

“We got relegated on that day, this is at Arsenal, and everyone was like, ‘Ahhh cajones!’ and whatever, ‘shut your mouth man.’”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Deeney was a fine physical striker in the Premier League when he played in the competition and he could have been a good option for us.

However, his comments seem unforgivable, which is why fans were against his coming to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…