Troy Deeney says football is becoming too easy for Arsenal man

Troy Deeney is known as a pundit who rarely hands out praise easily, often choosing instead to highlight areas where players and teams can improve. However, one Arsenal star appears to have impressed him enough to break that pattern. The Gunners currently boast one of the most talented squads in English football, and many observers now view them as strong contenders for the Premier League title. Among their standout performers, Declan Rice continues to justify his record transfer fee while simultaneously proving to be a remarkable bargain.

Deeney’s Recognition for Rice’s Consistency

Declan Rice has quickly become a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, combining composure, leadership, and drive in midfield. His performances have consistently drawn admiration, and his latest display earned him a place in Deeney’s Team of the Week. Reflecting on Rice’s impact, Deeney commented via the BBC, “Great goal for Arsenal against his old club. Gets his finish and drives the team forward, but I think, and this is a compliment, that he can do more.

Strange to say for someone worth £100million, but it looks like football is starting to become too easy for him. Arsenal will need him not only in the Premier League but the Champions League as well. Excellent performance.”

Rice’s Growing Influence at Club and Country

Deeney’s remarks highlight a growing consensus across the footballing community that Rice is one of the most reliable and complete midfielders in the modern game. The Englishman’s ability to read play, dictate tempo, and deliver crucial goals has made him indispensable for both Arsenal and the national team.

It is increasingly difficult to find anyone who does not admire Rice’s performances, as he continues to bring consistency and excellence every time he steps onto the pitch. Rarely does he have a poor outing, and his presence provides stability and assurance in the heart of midfield. For Arsenal, his influence extends beyond his technical ability, offering leadership and calmness under pressure as they aim to challenge on multiple fronts.

Rice’s form serves as a reminder that even amid high expectations and transfer scrutiny, true quality continues to shine through, and his performances have rightfully earned him widespread respect from pundits and fans alike.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…