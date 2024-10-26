Troy Deeney says the type of red cards Arsenal are getting is worrying

Players like Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard have seen red this season, not for brutal challenges, but for infractions that seem more a result of frustration than malice. Rice was sent off for delaying a restart, while Trossard was dismissed for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown the whistle. These types of dismissals raise questions about discipline and mental focus, suggesting that some players may be struggling to maintain composure in high-pressure situations.

Troy Deeney, in his column for The Sun, expressed concern regarding the nature of Arsenal’s red cards. He stated, “Arsenal’s red-card run has me worried — but not for why you might think. If the likes of Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, and William Saliba had been sent off for violent conduct, aggressive behaviour or arguing with refs, I could understand. These things happen, move on. But in Arsenal’s case, none of them were for tackles. They were simply for petulant, lazy and stupid actions — things that manager Mikel Arteta cannot account for.”

Deeney’s comments highlight a critical area for improvement within the squad. Indiscipline not only disrupts the flow of matches but can also lead to missed opportunities and dropped points, which can be crucial as the season progresses. Arsenal’s potential title challenge could be undermined if they continue to have key players sidelined due to unnecessary red cards.

Addressing this issue is paramount for Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. The team must cultivate a mentality that prioritises discipline and focus, particularly in high-stakes games where the margin for error is minimal. If Arsenal cannot keep their players on the pitch, they will find it increasingly difficult to compete for silverware this season. The ability to maintain composure and make smarter decisions on the field will be vital for the Gunners as they aim to reclaim their status as title contenders. With the right adjustments, Arsenal can mitigate these issues and position themselves better for the remainder of the campaign.