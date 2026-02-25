Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney split between Arsenal and Man City in Champions League

Arsenal are widely regarded as one of the clubs expected to challenge for the Champions League trophy at the end of this season. Their performances in the league phase were outstanding, and they have strengthened their reputation as genuine contenders.

Since returning to the competition in 2023, Arsenal have shown steady progress. They reached the quarter-final in 2024 and advanced further to the semi-final in 2025. That upward trajectory has fuelled the belief that they can take the next step and reach the final this time. If they achieve that milestone, there is every reason to believe they could go on to win the trophy.

Strong Rivals in Manchester City

Manchester City remain another formidable force in the competition. They are consistently considered among the favourites and have recent experience of lifting the trophy, having won it in 2023. Their pedigree on the European stage ensures they are viewed as one of Arsenal’s main rivals for the crown.

Both sides are also competing domestically in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League. The battle across multiple fronts highlights the depth and ambition within each squad. It will be intriguing to see which team secures silverware by the end of the campaign.

Deeney’s Assessment

Troy Deeney believes the two English clubs have an equal chance of lifting the Champions League trophy. As reported by the Metro, he said, “I’ve gone with Arsenal and Manchester City as favourites, both 30 per cent each.

“I think Arsenal have got the best team and the best squad but there’s that unknown, we’re not sure in the Champions League. They’ve never won it in their history.

“Manchester City have won it in their history, they are coming into a phase where it’s starting to fit right, they’ve got Gianluigi Donnarumma there, they won it last year, obviously they’ve got Erling Haaland for the goals, it feels a bit different. So I can’t really split Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Deeney’s comments underline how closely matched the two sides appear in this season’s competition.

Troy Deeney

