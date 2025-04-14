Troy Deeney takes an interesting approach to what Declan Rice’s free-kick goals mean

Troy Deeney has offered a compelling reflection on Declan Rice’s recent free-kick goals against Real Madrid, which came during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. The midfielder delivered a standout performance, scoring twice from set pieces to give Arsenal a commanding lead over the Spanish giants.

Rice’s first goal came in the second half, a superbly struck free kick that beat the goalkeeper and gave Arsenal momentum. Minutes later, another opportunity arose from a similar distance, and the England international once again stepped up with confidence. He produced an almost identical result, further strengthening Arsenal’s grip on the fixture. Mikel Merino added a third goal, placing the Gunners in an excellent position ahead of the return leg in Madrid.

In the aftermath of the match, Rice revealed that he had defied the advice of Arsenal’s highly regarded set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover. Speaking candidly, Rice stated that Jover had instructed him to deliver a cross into the penalty area rather than attempt a direct shot on goal. However, Rice chose to trust his instincts and take on the responsibility of shooting, which ultimately paid off handsomely for the team.

Deeney addressed this decision in his column for The Sun, highlighting the significance of Rice’s actions and the potential impact on how set-piece coaching is perceived.

Deeney wrote, “DO you want to know the best thing about Declan Rice’s two magnificent free-kicks against Real Madrid?

“It’s that we can all now stop obsessing about set-piece coaches, and Arsenal’s supposed ‘Messiah’ Nico Jover in particular.

“I loved the fact that Declan came out in his post-match TV interview and revealed Jover had wanted him to cross the ball rather than shoot from 28 yards.”

While Jover has played a valuable role in enhancing Arsenal’s threat from set pieces this season, Deeney suggests that some of the focus should return to the players themselves. He implies that Rice’s ability to read the moment and take initiative demonstrates the importance of individual decision-making in football.