‘Trust me’ – Liverpool warned that Arsenal star is not available this summer

Kevin Campbell has categorically insisted that Bukayo Saka will not be sold by Arsenal this summer, despite reported interest from both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Our young forward has been the club’s Player of the Year for the last two seasons, and has earned himself a regular England squad role despite the fact that he won’t hit 21 years-old until September.

His form was always going to attract plenty of attention, but he has shown nothing to hint that he would be looking to leave the club any time soon, and former Gunner Campbell believes that any efforts to sign him would take months of negotiation, more months than is left until the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

“He is already under contract,” Campbell told The Highbury Squad. “These things are not just going to get done in a couple of months. These things could take six months but Arsenal are not, trust me, they are not going to sell Saka in this window. No chance. No chance.”

This will be music to the ears of any worried fans, but I don’t feel as though a move away has been on the cards at all in recent windows. The club is showing ambition and promise, and with the ever-growing excitement around our current project, it seems crazy to think that any of our key players would be pushing for the exit door.

Do you think Saka could have his head turned this summer if certain clubs made their interest public?

Patrick

