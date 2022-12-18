“Trust the process” Arsenal man reacts to his latest injury setback

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson suffered a fresh injury setback in their game against Juventus last night, which is a big blow to the Englishman.

Nelson has struggled with injuries for much of this season, which saw him unavailable to play most of their matches before the break.

The winger had been keen to take his chances after returning and did well in the Dubai Super Cup, but he was injured against Juve and could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines now.

Nelson is gutted at this development, but the winger knows he must be patient with himself as he works hard to get back to fitness.

Reacting to the setback, he posted on his Instagram story: “trust the process.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a terrible time for Nelson to suffer another injury and this could affect the club’s decision on his future as he runs down his contract.

He has consistently revealed he wants to stay and will gladly sign a new deal, but he must prove his worth on the pitch, which cannot happen when he is injured.

Hopefully, the injury will not be severe, and he can get back to fitness and contribute to our success towards the end of the season.

