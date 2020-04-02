Trusted transfer guru claims that Arsenal is working on signing a player in this position next summer

Arsenal is working on bringing in a new centre back ahead of next season according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist is considered an authority when it comes to transfer news and he was asked a by a fan on Twitter about Arsenal’s summer business, and he replied:

“working on a CB for next season”

Arsenal has been linked with several players over the last couple of months and the club’s fans have to hope that the next transfer window will serve up some good businesses for the club.

However, it would be Mikel Arteta’s first major transfer window and it is hard to predict the kind of players that the Spaniard will be signing.

The defence has been a major issue for Arsenal for years now and even Arsene Wenger struggled to sign decent defenders for some time.

The recent links to the Emirates have also been underwhelming with the likes of injury-prone Samuel Umtiti and Liverpool flop, Dejan Lovren being linked with a move to North London.

Arsenal has, however, also been linked with some impressive names like Dayot Upamecano but the competition for his signature is strong and it is going to be a major steal if Arsenal can beat others to his signature.

Pablo Mari, who joined on loan in the last transfer window has also looked a class act and if he continues to maintain his level of performance he might save Arsenal millions in the transfer market.

And of course, there is still William Saliba to come.