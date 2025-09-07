Tuchel calls out Arsenal man for falling asleep in England game

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly not impressed with several of his England players following their 2-0 win against Andorra, and one of the individuals he believes could have performed better is Noni Madueke. The winger was one of four Arsenal players called up to the national team this month and was allowed to showcase his abilities on the international stage.

With Bukayo Saka unavailable due to injury, Madueke is expected to receive substantial game time for both club and country in the coming weeks. This period presents a critical opportunity for him to make an impact; failure to do so could reduce his relevance within the squad.

Madueke’s Performance Against Andorra

In the fixture against Liverpool, Madueke had impressed with his direct running, which may have influenced Tuchel’s expectations for his display against Andorra. The manager reportedly anticipated that if the winger replicated that level of performance, it could lead to even better outcomes for the team.

However, Madueke fell below these expectations during the match. He struggled to make a meaningful contribution to breaking down a highly organised Andorra side, who approached the game with the intention of frustrating the Three Lions and preventing defeat. Despite his potential, the winger was unable to influence proceedings in the way that was hoped, leaving Tuchel and observers disappointed with his impact.

Tuchel’s Assessment

After the game, Tuchel commented on Madueke’s performance as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘That’s what he needs to give.

‘He sometimes has a lack of concentration or falls asleep in counter-pressing but if he pushes himself he can be a very important player.’

The remarks suggest that while Madueke possesses the quality to be influential, there remain areas of focus that require attention, particularly in terms of concentration and defensive responsibility during counter-pressing situations.

Overall, it was not a productive day for many of England’s players. The team will need to address these issues in future matches to ensure that their performance aligns more closely with expectations. For Madueke, the upcoming period will be crucial in determining whether he can seize the opportunities available and establish himself as a key contributor for both club and country.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…